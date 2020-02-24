There's something new at Stewart's Shops - another non-dairy option and a new, limited time flavor, Bourbon Truffle Maker.

After many requests for more non-dairy flavors, Stewart’s Shops released Mint Cookie Crumble Non-Dairy Dessert; a combination of mint and chocolate without the dairy.

In July 2019, Stewart’s Shops launched its first non-dairy dessert option - Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup. It quickly became a customer favorite, even among non-vegans. The flavor is a sweet chocolate base with a salty peanut butter swirl and features a rich and creamy flavor made with a coconut base.

If you want all the dairy, try the new Bourbon Truffle Maker; a brown butter-flavored ice cream with a sea salt caramel swirl and chocolate bourbon flavored caramel truffles. It's available in pints and only for a limited time.