Here's something you don't see everyday. A New York State Police trooper on top of a vehicle, clearing off snow to help avoid a potential disaster on I-81.

A complaint of a van with snow on its roof came into 911. Troopers located the vehicle on 81. After speaking to the older driver, the trooper climbed on top of the van to brush the snow off. Another trooper snapped a photo as he made sure vehicles moved over.

Photo Credit - NYSP

"Thank you to these SP Kirkwood members for helping someone in need, while making our roadways safer for those who drive them," the state police shared on Facebook.

This isn't the first time police have gone above and beyond to help. Arthur Nodar saw a Trooper helping a motorist changing a flat tire in the pouring rain and another providing assistance to a motorist with a really old car with its hood propped open. "Always treating the general public with measured dignity and respect, the NY State Police exemplify professionalism and respect," he wrote.