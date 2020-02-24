NYS Employee Earned $231K in Overtime in 2019

A single employee in New York State earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime in 2019.

We all spend a lot of time our jobs, but few of us can match what one New York State employee spent at her job. The Democrat and Chronicle reports that Denise Williams, a security training assistant at the Kirby Forensic Psychiatric Center in Manhattan worked 3,600 hours of overtime last week. That was an additional 69 hours a week.

Working that much overtime definitely comes with the money to prove it. Williams made $231,000 in overtime alone in 2019. She made a total of roughly $322,000 in earnings according to the Democrat and Chronicle. But this isn't a first for her. In 2018, Williams worked 3,560 hours of overtime making $200,000. In New York State, three workers had over 3,000 hours of overtime in 2019.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli warned state agencies to be careful when allowing overtime. The Democrat and Chronicle reports that DiNapoli said agencies need to manage overtime so staff and patients are not put in danger since all of New York's top overtime earners work in state medical or correctional facilities.