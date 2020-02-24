2020 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade And Mad Mile in Utica

The 3rd Annual Mad Mile kicks off moments before the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Put on your best Irish outfit, grab your family and friends, and dash down the Genesee Street parade route just ahead of the Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade, Saturday, March 14, 2020. The race time is 9:45 am sharp on Clinton Place at Genesee Street, Saint Patrick's Day Parade has a cannon kick-off at 10:00 am.

Pre-Register Online through Thursday, 3/12. The cost is $25 and includes a t-shirt. *T-shirt sizes are guaranteed only through 3/4/20.

Packet pickup is Friday, March 13, from 4:00-7:00 at The Sneaker Store, or Saturday, March 14, from 8:30-9:15 near the start line on Clinton Place near Genesee Street.

*A portion of the proceeds will go to the St. Patrick's Day Parade presented by the great American Irish Festival.

The parade will step off at Oneida Square and travel north on Genesee Street, ending at Columbia Street. The prime spot for spectators is in front of the Stanley Theatre, but there's not a bad spot along the route.

Utica's Saint Patty's Day Parade is considered one of the largest in New York State. Thousands of local families enjoyed last year's parade, which included over 2000 marchers from Canada, Pennsylvania, and throughout New York as well as our local favorites.

The City of Utica's St. Patrick's Day Parade began over 30 years ago by Johnnie Oakes, and a small group of Irishmen that walked down Varick Street joined by one band and a few vehicles. Later the parade was led by The Rainbow Sportsmen Club, a group of men that met at Roger's Coffee Shop — known to many as The Rainbow Sportsmen Club. Over the years, it grew and, the Adelphia Cable Cares Club presented the parade.