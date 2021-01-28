You Can Now Have GrubHub Deliver Your Girl Scout Cookies

For the first time ever, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways will be partnering with food delivery service, Grubhub, to get cookies delivered to Central New Yorkers.

The partnership is in place to help the Girl Scouts safely sell their cookies during the pandemic, with the ability to provide a local, safe, contact-free delivery method.

From February 11th to March 21st, you'll be able to get your cookies delivered right to your door with the help of Luna Mexican Bar and Grill, located on Varick Street in Utica.

"We're proud of the resourceful ways Girl Scouts are running their cookie businesses safely and using their earnings to make the world a better place," interim Girl Scouts USA CEO Judith Batty said in a statement earlier this month.

Grubhub, often slammed by restaurants for charging them too high a fee to serve customers, is waiving all of its fees for the Girl Scouts so that the organization will get 100% of proceeds from its cookie sales, according to the announcement from GSUSA.

"GSUSA is grateful to Grubhub for waiving all fees for the organization to make this new delivery option feasible for sales without reducing troops' and councils' proceeds," the organization said in a press release.

Grubhub services are planned to operate in Utica with Luna, Thursday through Saturday, from 4 pm to 8 pm during the timeframe.

Delivery of cookies is only available in certain areas:

Cicero (13039) (Council Office)

Fayetteville (13066)

Syracuse (13204 and 13209)

Utica (13502)

Auburn (13022)

Ithaca (14850)

Watertown (13601)

Canandaigua (14424)

Horseheads (14845) (Council Office)

This isn't the only way that you can get Girl Scout cookies in Utica, or wherever you live. You can place an order online at buygirlscoutcookiesnow.com to support the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. You can also visit their cookie drive thru taking place at the NY State Fairgrounds in Syracuse from February 12th through March 21st.

When girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, they also develop important life skills—goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics—that will set girls up for success. Help them reach their goals buy purchasing boxes of cookies this year.