Make-A-Wish Star Donuts Coming Back to Dunkin

Since 2013, Make-A-Wish has partnered with Dunkin' in an effort to raise money for kids with critical illnesses. Starting June 19th, participating locations in the Central New York will again sell specialty star-shaped donuts with blue and white icing for $1.

“The Dunkin’ partnership is such an important one, as it provides both funding and significant awareness for Make-A-Wish,” said Diane Kuppermann, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central New York. “Dunkin’ and their loyal guests support the Star Donut Campaign and help grant life-changing wishes to local children with critical illnesses. Wishes run on Dunkin’!”

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Make-A-Wish continues to “bring the magic of a wish” to special Central New York kids because of the generous support of the Central New York community throughout the 15-county region it serves. The counties being served are: Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Otsego, St. Lawrence, Tioga and Tompkins.

There’s an urgent need to grant wishes for local children with critical illnesses, as there are more kids waiting for wishes than ever before. Many wishes here in Central New York have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's not only has paused wishes, it has also paused – in some cases cancelled – fundraisers. The chapter needs to be ready to grant the 150+ wishes waiting when fully given permission to reopen.

Because of this campaign, over $400,000+ has been generated for the organization in support of wishes right here in Central New York.