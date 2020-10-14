Dunkin’s Newest Halloween Donut is So Spicy, It’s Scary

Dunkin' is taking their lineup of fall treats another step further by adding a seriously scary item to their menu just in time for Halloween. And by scary, we mean we're afraid to try it.

On top of the themed items, like their Spider Donut and the DIY Donut Decorating Kits, the chain is releasing a not-so-normal item: the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut.

According to the chain known for delicious treats and coffee, the donut is baked with a classic yeast dough and topped with strawberry icing that's mixed with a blend of cayenne and ghost pepper, one of the hottest chili peppers in the world. Seems like you'll need a HIGH tolerance of spicy in order to tackle this one.

“Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts. While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we’re excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day,” said Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing strategy at Dunkin’.

Dunkin' will be serving the new donut in their Central New York locations starting this week, and it will be available through December.

