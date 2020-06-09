Central New York Price Chopper Stores Selling Girl Scout Cookies

COVID-19 has been beneficial for some businesses, while others have seen a drop during the pandemic.

Girl Scout Cookie sales in 2020 have suffered due to the coronavirus slowdown. Because of the curtailed Girl Scout cookie season and lost revenue from booths that weren't set up like normal, Price Chopper/Market 32 has partnered with the troops to boost cookie sales.

As of June 7th, Price Chopper/Market 32 began selling cookies in its New York stores. Proceeds will support the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, which includes Girl Scout troops here in Central New York, and also the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York, Central and Western Massachusetts, Connecticut, along with Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains and the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania.

Girl Scouts rely on the proceeds from their cookie sales toward helping underwrite crucial local community projects and other important campaigns.

Not every Girl Scout cookie will be available at Price Choppers. Here are the types you'll be able to pick up at the grocery store: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Trefoils, and Lemon-Ups will all get the star treatment with special displays in the Price Chopper/Market 32 stores, and boxes will retail for $5.

There are many Price Chopper locations in Utica, Rome, New Hartford, Oneida, Cooperstown, Hamilton, Richfield Springs, Little Falls, and all over the Syracuse area.

And there are still all sorts of other ways you can order or buy Girl Scout Cookies. Here's more info on the Girl Scouts website.