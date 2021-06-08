The doors to one of the best donut shops in Central New York remains closed and it has nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic.

Dunn's Bakery in Canastota closed in April 2020 due to COVID. "The health and well-being of our customers and employees, have remained our top priority," the bakery shared on Facebook.

Over a year, the donuts are still not being made. The extended closure isn't because of COVID. It's because of health problems. "Owner/baker Tom Dunn just received approval from his heart doctor to have his back surgery," a Facebook post explained.

"He has had some minor procedures done on his back and also tried physical therapy but nothing helped. He will have major back surgery fusing his lumbar spine, L2 through L5. We should know something by the end of July on how his recovery went."

Dunn's Bakery is family operated for 5 generations. It first opening in 1892 in Oneida as Seitz Bakery and moved to Canastota in 1966. The secret to incredibly fresh donuts isn't in the recipe, it's in the baker Tom Dunn. "We've had others try to make the same donuts with the same recipe, but they don't taste the same," said Karen Dunn Seelman.

TSM

Dunn's Bakery serves more than fantastic donuts too. They have to die for pizza and a slice only costs you 75 cents. You can also enjoy tomato pie, breakfast pizza, halfmoons, rolls and bread.

TSM

Don't just take our word for it.

"Your donuts are well worth waiting for you to heal first," said Elberta V Bradshaw.

Cindy Voss-Hanauer and her father stopped on the way home from the grocery store. "We would buy your delicious bread, but by the time we got home it was gone from us snitching. After that we bought 3 loaves each time."

"Sending good recovery wishes to Tom," Lynne Gaglianese shared. "We surely miss his donuts. So hopefully you’ll be back in business by the fall."

Dunn's Bakery Serving Best Donuts in CNY For Five Generations

COVID Cannot Stop 15 New Restaurants From Opening in Central New York