NY Wrestling Legend Stops Home Invasion, Holds Intruder at Gunpoint

You'd think the last house you'd want to break into is the home of a pro wrestling legend.

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, the 68-year-old WWE Hall of Famer originally from Glens Falls, New York, said he recently thwarted an attempted home invasion.

Duggan, who now lives in Lugoff, South Carolina with his wife Debra, told the website Wrestling Inc., that a 20-something-year-old man entered through the front door of their home earlier this month. Duggan said he tackled the man to the ground and was able to grab his .44 caliber pistol to keep the man at bay.

Duggan told the wrestling news outlet that they heard other people yelling outside in the neighborhood, which made him worry there would be additional people coming. Keeping the man at gunpoint, he turned off his Christmas lights and told the man to be quiet.

The man, who Duggan described as being in his mid-20s and "hysterically frightened," claimed that people were after him and sought to kill him, and he was merely seeking refuge. He had apparently pounded on several other doors in the neighborhood before climbing over the Duggans' fence.

When members of the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department arrived on the scene, the Duggans chose not to press charges.

Thank God we didn't kill him.

WWE HALL OF FAMER

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was born in Glens Falls, New York and was a star athlete at Glens Falls High School. He enjoyed decades of success as a pro wrestler and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Duggan has also had several non-wrestling bouts against the biggest foe of all, cancer. Fortunately he's emerged victorious each time. Back in August he rang the bell after successful prostate cancer treatment.

