New York Wrestling Legend ‘Rings the Bell’ in Cancer Battle

Wrestling legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has hopefully clotheslined cancer to the mat for the final 3 count.

Duggan, the 68-year-old WWE Hall of Famer who grew up in Glens Falls, New York, recently received his 39th and final radiation treatment against prostate cancer. For someone to achieve an accomplishment or milestone while battling the disease, it's often customary to "ring the bell," which is somewhat fitting for Duggan, given his previous vocation.

Hacksaw had been very open about his cancer battle on social media, posting a multitude of updates along the way. On Sunday he shared a video of the bell ringing, filmed by his wife.

In the video, he thanks his doctors, family and fans for their support.

For Duggan, who was inducted into World Wrestling Entertainment's Hall of Fame in 2011, it was actually his second battle with cancer. The 2x4, American flag-wielding brawler lost a kidney to kidney cancer back in 1998.

Back in April, Duggan shared a video to his Instagram account revealing his cancer had returned, calling it a "very terrifying time."

Duggan grew up in Glens Falls, New York, the son of Glens Falls Police Chief James Duggan, Sr. Before training to become a professional wrestler, Duggan was a star athlete in high school and held a variety of athletic records, some of which still stand. Before his cancer diagnosis, and even during treatment, he had been making appearances throughout the U.S. at autograph signings and wrestling conventions.

With his 39 radiation treatments now complete, here's hoping Duggan can close the curtain on cancer once and for all.

