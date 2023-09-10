Wrestling Icon Hospitalized During Visit to Hometown in Upstate New York
A WWE Hall of Famer was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery after a scheduled fundraising event.
HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan -- famous for wielding a piece of 2x4 lumber and his war cry of "HOOOOOO!" -- had returned to his hometown of Glens Falls, New York for a Firefighters Association fundraising event on Friday, September 8th.
Unfortunately Duggan experienced a medical episode, after which he was taken to the local hospital and underwent emergency surgery of an undisclosed nature Saturday morning.
In a social media statement, his wife Debra Duggan said:
We want to thank everyone that came out yesterday as Jim was honored by the Glens Falls Firefighters Association and apologize to those that came after 3:30.
Jim was taken to the hospital and admitted yesterday evening. He had emergency surgery this morning and everything went well.
We will reschedule [his next appearance] for a later time. We welcome your prayers and we will continue to provide updates.
WWE HALL OF FAMER
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was born in Glens Falls, New York and was a star athlete at Glens Falls High School. His 1973 shot put record of 56 feet, 5-1/2 inches still stands today.
"The ability to keep going is always important. I know everyone has their hard times in life, but you can never quit. I was blessed. Growing up, my father was my hero and taught me a lot." -Hacksaw Jim Duggan
Duggan enjoyed decades of success as a pro wrestler and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.
Duggan has also had several non-wrestling bouts against the biggest foe of all -- cancer. Fortunately he's emerged victorious each time. Back in August of 2022 he rang the bell after successful prostate cancer treatment.