‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan Gives Update After Health Scare in Upstate NY

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan appears to be on the mend after a recent incident in Glens Falls, New York.

On the afternoon of Friday, September 8th, Duggan fell ill during an event that was to see him become an honorary member of the Glens Falls Firefighters Association. Duggan worked as a summer firefighter in his hometown during the 1970s.

But Duggan said he experienced a fever and severe pain, whereupon he was admitted to the Glens Fall Hospital and underwent emergency surgery Saturday morning:

We followed the fire engine to the hospital and I was diagnosed, again, with perirectal abscess. I had a high white blood count which was heading towards being sepsis. I had to have emergency surgery on Saturday morning to drain the abscess.

Duggan went on to thank the doctors and staff at Glens Falls Hospital. He was released on Monday, September 11th and even stopped by the local Five Guys for a burger.

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was born in Glens Falls, New York and was a star athlete at Glens Falls High School. His 1973 shot put record of 56 feet, 5-1/2 inches still stands today.

Duggan enjoyed decades of success as a pro wrestler and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Duggan has also had several non-wrestling bouts against the biggest foe of all -- cancer. Fortunately he's emerged victorious each time. Back in August of 2022 he rang the bell after successful prostate cancer treatment.

