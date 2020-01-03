Upstate NY Man Sexually Abuses Goat, Police Say

A man from upstate New York was arrested in late December for sexual misconduct with a goat. I think I have an idea what his New Year's resolution should be.

I'll never understand how someone could be sexually attracted to an animal. Not only is it a little strange but it's illegal. An man from upstate New York learned that lesson in love the hard way.

According to the Oswego County Sheriff's Department and Oswego County News Now, a man from Richland, NY was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for sexually assaulting a goat.

A press release from Oswego County Sheriff's Department states that the man was arraigned in the Town of Sandy Creek Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond. He is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Orwell Court.