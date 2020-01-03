Community Heartbroken Over Fire at The Black Stallion in Vernon

A community is heartbroken after fire damaged a central New York restaurant that's been serving families for nearly 50 years.

A fire broke out Thursday night at the Black Stallion in Vernon, according to WIBX. Route 5 was closed while multiple fire departments battled the blaze.

"A sad day for us at The Black Stallion. A fire has done quite a bit of damage to our beloved restaurant," shared on Facebook. "We would like to thank all the first responders that showed up at our doorstep. These men and women worked to keep the fire at bay. The quick action they took was so impressive and we are grateful."

Gino and Maria Vullo opened the Black Stallion restaurant in Vernon in 1972. Their only son Sal took over in 1986.

Luckily, no one was injured in the blaze. The restaurant was closed for the month of January with plans to reopen January 31st. "We will post updates on our reopening progress," the Vullo's said on Facebook.

"Our hearts are broken for your loss," Rebecca Gerow Dennee wrote on the restaurant's Facebook page. "Thanking God the restaurant was closed and you did not have “a full house” at the time."

Cherie Mumford-Stooks is saddened over the damage but knows the community will help re-build. "Our hearts go out to the Vullo family. I know the whole community will rally with you."