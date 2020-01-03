There's something magical about the woods the winter. A fresh snowfall lends an incredible beauty to nature. Imagine seeing all that beauty from the back of a horse, while on a winter trail ride.

There's a New York ranch, located in Lake Clear, just outside of Lake Placid, that offers winter trail rides in the heart of the Adirondacks. While enjoying your ride along maintained trail, you'll take in incredible views of Whiteface Mountain, Saranac Lake, and the Adirondack High Peaks.

Adirondack Equine Center & Horse Rescue provides a brief riding lesson before you head out on horseback, so there's no need to worry about being an inexperienced rider. You can enjoy private rides or group rides, which last about an hour.

If you're feeling even more adventurous, you can take on a half day ride to the top of a high peak, where you'll enjoy lunch before heading back down the mountain. If you prefer the safety of a seat, the ranch also offers horse-drawn sleigh rides.

For any of these rides, you'll need to make reservations. Adirondack Equine winter trail rides can be booked online at lakeplacidhorse.com. The ranch is located at 776 County Route 18, Lake Clear, NY 12945.