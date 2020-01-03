Stay in New Heated Igloos While Enjoying a Day on the Ice in New York
Stay cozy and warm in heated igloos, while enjoying a day on the ice in New York this winter.
The igloos are new to Canalside in Buffalo. You and 7 friends can warm up and relax after a day of ice skating, curling, ice bumper cars and more.
Your igloo includes skate rentals, the first round of alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks and hot cocoa. 90 minutes costs $149 for 8 people and you must book online at Buffalowaterfront.com.
Learn more and see everything Canalside has to offer at Buffalowaterfront.com, including ice bowling, ice bikes, sled hockey.