Stay cozy and warm in heated igloos, while enjoying a day on the ice in New York this winter.

The igloos are new to Canalside in Buffalo. You and 7 friends can warm up and relax after a day of ice skating, curling, ice bumper cars and more.

Your igloo includes skate rentals, the first round of alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks and hot cocoa. 90 minutes costs $149 for 8 people and you must book online at Buffalowaterfront.com.

Learn more and see everything Canalside has to offer at Buffalowaterfront.com, including ice bowling, ice bikes, sled hockey.