Why New York Again Leads the U.S. in Population Decline

If your New Year's Resolution is to get out of New York State, you're not alone. New stats released earlier this week by the U.S. Census tell the sobering tale.

Ten states had population declines in the past year. They included our own Empire State, which lost about 77,000 people in 2019; Illinois, which lost nearly 51,000 residents; West Virginia, which lost over 12,000; Louisiana, which lost almost 11,000 residents; and Connecticut, which was down 6,200. The entire Northeast had a population decrease for the first time in over a decade, declining 0.1% due primarily to people moving out of the region.

The reasons for the continued emigration are obvious. It has nothing to do with our abundance of great restaurants, parks and entertainment. It comes down to taxes and climate. Let's face it: Central New York skies and bank accounts can look pretty grey compared to, say, Florida and the Carolinas.

That's why the South saw the greatest population BOOST from 2018 to 2019, increasing 0.8%, partially due to folks moving in from others parts of the country.

Maybe it's time for our leaders to change the tax system. New Yorkers might be more willing to brave the often harsh climate conditions if the condition of their bank accounts were healthier.