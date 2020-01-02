John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman Returning To Yankees’ Booth

For the last 15 years the New York Yankees' Radio broadcast has featured John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman. The upcoming and 16th season will remain the same. Last season was the first time in 30 years that Sterling had missed a broadcast. So there were some questions as to whether or not the duo would remain intact.

Sterling and Waldman's (pictured above with Lee Mazzilli) return was confirmed by WFAN senior vice president Mark Chernoff on Thursday and reported by Newsday.