Five Tips to Make Your Resolutions Stick in 2020

Have you set your sights on a new goal for 2020? Good on you! Now, the next step is actually following through, and when all is said and done, that's really the hard part. When it comes to New Year's resolutions, it's easy to work really hard at them for a couple weeks or even a month or two before falling back into old routines.

That's not the energy we need in 2020! Here are a few tips, courtesy of Harvard Health Publishing, to keep you motivated and help you keep those promises to yourself throughout the entirety of the new year.

1. Think big, but plan out how you're going to achieve your goal. Big goals are great, but they can become daunting when you get to the end of January without a plan. Try mapping out smaller goals that will help you get to where you want to be on December 31. Focus on those landmarks throughout the year and soon you'll be on your way!

2. Reward yourself when you reach a goal. It's always nice to have a cheat day or a small celebration for yourself. You probably shouldn't give yourself a month of rest after every mile you run if your goal is to run a marathon by the end of the year. But something small is always a nice little form of encouragement. HHP suggests playing your favorite song after every 5,000 steps you walk, or at least get your family and friends in on your goal and have them check in on your progress.

3. Make a commitment to your goal. Write it down and hold yourself accountable. If you want others to see your commitment, you can even post it on social media and update your followers about achievements along the way.

4. Find a community who knows what you're going through. Facebook is really good for this; you'll find that there's a Facebook group for almost everything. Join it and chat with people who have the same goals as you and trade tips and struggles. It's always better working toward something with someone on your side!

5. Don't hate on yourself. Some days are hard and that's okay. Maybe one day you plan on running three miles and can only muster up the strength to run one. Don't be angry or disappointed; at least you did that much! Celebrate the little victories and tomorrow will be better.

With those tips in mind, shoot for the stars when making your resolutions. You've got this!