Ready or Not Here Come the Girl Scout Cookies

If your New Years Resolution involved losing a few pounds or improving your shape, stop reading now. Taste tempting Girl Scout Cookies go on sale on January 7. The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways actually kick off the season this Sunday with CookieWOW at the Dome.

The event is coordinated with the Lady Orange Basketball game with Notre Dame, doors open at 1 p.m. with the game tipping off at 4. And the timing couldn't be more perfect, as the team is coming off a wild ending upset of Florida State in overtime.