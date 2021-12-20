A man whom, police say, was stumbling in the street was arrested after allegedly being found with a handgun.

On Sunday morning, December 19, 2021, at approximately 6:30am Utica Police were called to the area near James Street and Steuben Street for a report of a man in the roadway. When UPD officers arrived they say they "were directed to a male who was stumbling, swaying, and falling down."

Officers tried to speak with him to make certain that he was ok and, according to a written release, "soon determined due to his level of intoxication he could not answer appropriately nor were (police) able to ascertain any pertinent information about him."

Keeshawn Rucker Photo Credit: Utica Police Department December 2021

Believing that the individual, at this point unidentified, presented a danger to himself based on his level of intoxication UPD officers made arrangements to get medical services for him. When the Utica Fire Department arrived to take him to the hospital, a safety search was conducted. At that time police say "a loaded .380 handgun" was found in the pocket of his jacket. He was then placed in handcuffs. He was brought to headquarters where, police say, "he remained under constant supervision (because of) his condition."

Eventually 21-year-old Keeshawn Rucker was identified by police and charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on a release from the Utica Police Department. All arrested persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s Utica Police officers were out patrolling Downtown Utica "back in the day" See if you can guess the locations from the 1940's and 1950s.

The Utica Fire Department 'Firehouse Lights' Competition Here you can view each of the light displays outside each of the firehouses in the Utica Fire Department. You can vote on their Facebook page and are welcome to take a walking tour of each of the houses.

The Best Movies of 2021 Our film critic ranks the 10 best films of the year.