U- Haul Will Not Hire You If You Are Nicotine User

Wow something that is very interesting it looks like companies are started to be concerned about their workers health care. Starting in February, U-Haul will start declining any applicants who are active nicotine users. This includes cigarettes

U-Haul Chief of Staff Jessica Lopez Said:

"We are deeply invested in the well-being of our Team Members,Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our Team Members on their health journey.”

I wonder how other companies will react to this different method of a hiring process. Could multiple companies want to switch over to nicotine free employees for a better work output?

If you live in any of these states I would suggest giving up Nicotine

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

WFTS Source