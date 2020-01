A New York State lawmaker wants to raise the beer tax to benefit the state university and City of New York University systems. The legislation sponsored by Manhattan Assemblyman Harvey Epstein would raise the tax from 14 cents per gallon to 30 cents per gallon, which is the same as the state’s wine tax. Epstein says the bill would generate more than $51 million in in additional revenue. So far the measure does not have a sponsor in the Senate.