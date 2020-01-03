Lights on the Lake Will Stay Open Monday to Help CNY Shelter Dogs

The beautiful Lights on the Lake display along Onondaga Lake was supposed to close for the season on January 5. But now there's one more chance to see the lights and help local shelter dogs.

According to Syracuse.com, Onondaga County announced the light display will stay open Monday, January 6 from 5 to 10 p.m. for a special, discounted night. Admission will be $5 per vehicle and funds will benefit the pups at Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville. The county is also encouraging people to bring item donations for the dogs, including toys, beds, blankets and nylon leashes, according to Syracuse.com.

The Second Chance Shelter is known for its program that pairs central New York inmates with shelter dogs and provides second chances for both parties.