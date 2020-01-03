Plenty of Swashbuckling Fun at CNY’s Pirate 5K Rum Runner

Yargh! The pirates are coming back to central New York in 2020 and you could become one during this run/walk.

The Pirate 5K Rum Runner is back for its sixth year in Sylvan Beach July 19 at 8 a.m. Everyone, from adults and kids to dogs and people with strollers, is welcome to grab their eye patches and swashbuckling getup as they run or walk through this 3.1-mile course. There's even a post-race Pirate Parade at 1 p.m.

Not only is the entire event going to be a ton of fun, it also raises money for a worthy cause, Sitrin's Military Rehabilitation Program, which provides free care to post-9/11 veterans with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, amputations, spinal cord injuries and other conditions related to combat.

Registration for the Rum Runner costs $20 if you sign up before May 31. Starting June 1, registration will increase to $25, and the only way to guarantee you'll get a free t-shirt is to sign up before July 8! Find more information about the run, Sitrin's and registration here.