Two New York Players Named NFL AP First Team All Pro

Getty Images

The two New York players to be named to the AP 2019 NFL All-Pro team are no strangers to each other even though they don't play on the same team...anymore. Jets' Safety Jamal Adams and Bills' Corner Tre'Davious White are both All-Pros and both former LSU Tigers.

Getty Images

Above is a picture of White, Adams and Rickey Jefferson in their LSU days.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press 2019 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.

Cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh

Defensive Back — Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Deonte Harris, New Orleans

Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England

