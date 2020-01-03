Two New York Players Named NFL AP First Team All Pro

The two New York players to be named to the AP 2019 NFL All-Pro team are no strangers to each other even though they don't play on the same team...anymore. Jets' Safety Jamal Adams and Bills' Corner Tre'Davious White are both All-Pros and both former LSU Tigers.

Getty Images

Above is a picture of White, Adams and Rickey Jefferson in their LSU days.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press 2019 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members: