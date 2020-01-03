Two New York Players Named NFL AP First Team All Pro
The two New York players to be named to the AP 2019 NFL All-Pro team are no strangers to each other even though they don't play on the same team...anymore. Jets' Safety Jamal Adams and Bills' Corner Tre'Davious White are both All-Pros and both former LSU Tigers.
Above is a picture of White, Adams and Rickey Jefferson in their LSU days.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press 2019 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
Left Tackle — Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore
Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans
Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.
Cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo
Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
Defensive Back — Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee
Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
Punt Returner — Deonte Harris, New Orleans
Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England