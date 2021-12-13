Two New York Teenagers Missing After Taking Train to Big Apple

Two New York teenagers are currently missing, and their whereabout is a total mystery.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, 15-year-old Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend, 15-year-old Kaileigh Catalano were dropped of at the train station and boarded a 3:11PM train from Ronkonkoma to Manhattan on December 9. They never came home.

Here's what we know according to family members and friends of the couple:

Vincent is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. Kaileigh is 5 feet tall and 118 pounds.

Kaileigh's mom says they were wearing all black when their classmate dropped them off at the station.

Since the drop off, they may have changed their hairstyles and colors.

The friend who dropped them off said he believe they were planning to check out the Rockefeller Christmas Tree.

They have never run away before.

Both left their cellphones behind and haven't made any contact with family.

Vincent's step dad believe the two may be in danger.

Vincent is allegedly somewhat familiar with the subway system and how to read maps.

Videos were posted to TikTok that included songs that may have hinted to the couple's intentions to run away.

The two had access to around $1200 in cash.

Neither have any acquaintances in the city.

[Fox News]

If you or someone you know has information on their location is asked to call 911 or Suffolk County Police Department’s Seventh Precinct detectives at 631-852-8752.

You may remember the story of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie from several months ago. The couple was traveling across the United States on a van life adventure when Petito went missing and was no where to be found. In what was once of the most high profile cases of all time, it was discovered that Petito was killed by Laundrie, and Laundie was later found dead.

As the case of the missing teenagers remains unsolved and a mystery, Joseph Petito is stepping in to help find the two.

This story is currently developing. As we learn more about the case, we will update this post.

