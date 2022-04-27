I vividly remember when, at the ripe old age of 13, I walked myself straight into the labor and employment office in my hometown and filled out a form to get my working papers.

I got my working papers 29 years ago. Today, a child has to be at least 14-years-old to get their working papers and there are several regulations as to what jobs minors can and can't do these days. I don't remember there being so many restrictions, but a lot has changed in the last 30 years and when it comes to jobs held by minors, I think many of the rules are for the better.

Today, in the state of New York, there are 18 jobs that a person under the age of 18 is forbidden from doing and we were just as curious as you are about what those jobs are so we decided to find out!

18 Jobs a Person Under 18 Is Forbidden From Doing in New York State According to the state of New York, there are 18 jobs that anyone under the age of 18 is forbidden from doing in the state. These are those jobs.