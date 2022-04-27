18 Jobs a Person Under 18 Is Forbidden From Doing in New York State
I vividly remember when, at the ripe old age of 13, I walked myself straight into the labor and employment office in my hometown and filled out a form to get my working papers.
I got my working papers 29 years ago. Today, a child has to be at least 14-years-old to get their working papers and there are several regulations as to what jobs minors can and can't do these days. I don't remember there being so many restrictions, but a lot has changed in the last 30 years and when it comes to jobs held by minors, I think many of the rules are for the better.
Today, in the state of New York, there are 18 jobs that a person under the age of 18 is forbidden from doing and we were just as curious as you are about what those jobs are so we decided to find out!