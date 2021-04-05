Oneida County Launches Summer Youth Employment Program

If there's a teenager in your life who you think could benefit from a path into a great career, opportunities may be available this upcoming summer. Oneida County is on the search for youths to add to their ranks.

The Summer Youth Employment Program is for teens ages 14 to 19 who are looking to gain some professional experience with the chance to make some good money in the process through the county's Workforce Development office. They are looking to pay approximately $12.50 per hour for up to 75 hours of summer employment.

"The Oneida County Office of Workforce Development offers programs for young people so that you can get the start you need that will lead to a great career," said Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente. "New employers, new careers, and new growth — that’s the future taking shape in Oneida County"

According to Oneida County officials, it is uncertain whether Oneida County will be able to operate a Summer Youth Employment Program in the summer of 2021 due to the restrictions in place with the COVID-19 pandemic. The application required by the county will serve as the pre-application that will allow the Office of Workforce Development to begin the process of determining eligibility for the program.

If allowed to operate with normal expectations, the program will last four weeks and all jobs will remain inside the county lines.

To prepare for the program, Oneida County has some resources available online for teens to take advantage of. Topics include:

What employers want in young workers

Critical skills for success

The list of documentation required to participate in the program

Things to learn at your summer job work site

After filling out the pre-application form, you can either mail or drop off the form in person at 209 Elizabeth St., Utica, NY 13501 - or it can be emailed to dmathis@ocgov.net.

