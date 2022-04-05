Check your ticket. Someone got lucky in Central New York. A winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth more than 40 grand was sold. Was it yours? One top-prize winning ticket was sold for the March 31 Take 5 evening drawing. The winning numbers were:

9-14-15-19-35

The winning ticket is worth $40,903.50 and was purchased at Cliff's Local Market located at 20 Central Avenue in Ilion.

Cash for Life

Someone in New York is set for life thanks to the New York Lottery. One lucky lottery player won Cash for Life. The winning ticket was sold in Dutchess County. The winner matched all 5 numbers and the Cash Ball in the Sunday, March 27 drawing.

12-18-26-42-58 + 3

If you bought a Cash for Life ticket at the Smokes 4 Less shop on Main Street in Fishkill, New York, chances are pretty good you just won $1,000 a day for life. Congrats!

Blossvalle Mega Millions Winners

Blossvale is home to one of the biggest lottery jackpot winners. Leonard and Lorraine Padavan hit the Mega Millions in 2021, worth $96 million. The couple split the money evenly with each receiving a single lump sum of $23,016,702 after required withholdings. Leonard and Lorraine pooled their money, bought an RV, and lived out their dreams of traveling the country. You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

