35 Years Ago: A Look Back at When Bon Jovi Rocked the Utica Aud

Rock legends Bon Jovi are embarking on a new tour in 2022, and unfortunately there have been no dates in New York announced yet as of this writing. Even if New York dates are announced, it will most likely be in a venue that seats 10,000 or more, like Madison Square Garden in NYC, or perhaps the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre in Syracuse.

It's no secret that Utica is a smaller market, and it's somewhat of a special occasion when an A-list rock band passes through our city. In order to see Bon Jovi perform in our hometown again, it may take a large rock festival akin to Woodstock '99 for even a smidgen of hope of that happening.

But at one time, when Bon Jovi was still a band on the rise, they did pass through Utica for their 1987 Slippery When Wet tour. Hair-metalers Cinderella opened up for them on this date. General admission tickets were $13.50, which is equivalent to $33.72 in 2022 money. Even still, $33.72 would be a steal. Could you imagine seeing a band the caliber of Bon Jovi for just $33.72? (Thanks a lot, internet ticketing fees.)

Below is an "approximate" setlist of their January 4th, 1987 show at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, based on other shows of the tour. A definitive set list from this date does not seem to exist on the internet:

"Pink Flamingos" "Raise Your Hands" Breakout "Tokyo Road" "You Give Love a Bad Name" "Wild in the Streets" "Silent Night" "Livin' on a Prayer" "Let It Rock" "Guitar Solo" "Drum Solo" "In and Out of Love" Runaway "Wanted Dead or Alive" "Get Ready"

Were you at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in 1987 for Bon Jovi? We'd love to hear about it!

