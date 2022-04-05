Win a Trip to See the Doobie Brothers in Las Vegas

The Doobie Brothers are heading to Las Vegas and one lucky UCR reader will win tickets to see them, along with airfare and accommodation.

Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Doobie Brothers will headline an eight-show exclusive Las Vegas limited engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. As part of their 50th Anniversary Tour, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, will perform iconic hits starting Friday, May 13, 2022, and will close out the run on May 28, 2022.

Formed in 1970, the Doobie Brothers established themselves as one of rock’s premier acts thanks to their well-crafted songs and dynamic harmonies. McDonald joined the band in 1975, coinciding with some of their biggest commercial hits, including “Taking It to the Streets,” “What a Fool Believes” and “Real Love.” The group disbanded in 1982 and McDonald forged a successful solo career. The Doobies would reunite without him, but the singer still occasionally rejoined his former bandmates over the years.

In 2019, the Doobie Brothers announced McDonald would return to the group for a 50th-anniversary tour. And though the trek was initially postponed by the COVID pandemic, the band felt the same old magic when they were finally able to get back onstage.

“It feels so natural; it doesn’t feel like it's much different than it ever was,” McDonald admitted to USA Today. “Our friendships have always existed, so it’s almost like we’ve always been doing it. But on the other hand, we’ve grown because of it. When you spend the better part of a month together at any given time, we’ve been able to sit around and reminisce about a lot of stuff. I was talking to John [McFee] about how at our age, playing these venues still and getting to go out and tour like this, that’s something we don’t take for granted.”

For your chance to see the Doobie Brothers in Las Vegas -- including tickets to their May 20 performance, roundtrip airfare and two-night accommodation at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino