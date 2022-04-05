The Wait Is Over; Turning Stone Announces Grand Opening For New Buffet
Grab your family and come hungry because Turning Stone's new buffet is officially set to open later this month.
Turning Stone Resort Casino is announcing the grand opening of 7 Kitchens, their brand new market-style buffet. The highly anticipated addition to the resort is set to open on Friday, April 29th.
Seating over 370 guests, 7 Kitchens will be Turning Stone's largest restaurant available. High quality artisan food will be prepared by the casino's award-winning culinary team. The diverse menu will deliver a dining experience similar to eating under the roof of seven different restaurants.
Our goal for 7 Kitchens was to introduce a completely new dining concept and create an experience unlike anything else you can find in the Northeast
If you're interested on what food will be served at each station, here's a breakdown:
- Asian/Dim-Sum Station: 7 Kitchens dim-sum station will feature dumpling baskets cascading down to guests. The dim-sum will be one of the many features that is unlike anything guests have seen before.
- Seafood Station: Fresh seafood including Maple Cedar Plank Salmon, classic Haddock Fish Fry and Crawfish Boil with crawfish, shrimp potatoes and corn in a broth.
- Comfort & Carving Station: Combination of tender and juicy meats and classic comfort foods including Prime Rib, Slow-roasted Turkey Breast, Meatloaf and Mac & Cheese.
- Mexican & Taco Station: Turning Stone chefs will prepare three to four different meats on the plancha, and guests can watch as servers assemble tacos customized to guests’ request. The taco station will also feature handmade empanadas, including cheese-stuffed and black bean and corn.
- Italian Station: Features new twists on classic dishes including Riggies, Utica Greens and Chicken Parmesan. Also includes hand-tossed 7 Kitchens Signature pizza.
- Dessert Station: A standalone island overflowing with featured sweets, pastries, pies and more - all made in-house by Turning Stone’s pastry team.
- Antipasto Station: Features an expansive antipasto station complete with cured meats, cheeses, roasted red peppers, olives, and other savory treats.
Though it's predicted to be the most popular restaurant at Turning Stone, it will only be open for dinner Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays during the initial launch.