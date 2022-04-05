Want to quit smoking? Do you need some help?

The New York State Smokers’ Quitline has unveiled a new resource to help users of tobacco products and electronic smoking devices take control of their health.

Learn2QuitNY is a free, comprehensive six-week text program.

It provides step-by-step guidance for New York residents to learn and practice skills that promote freedom from nicotine dependence.

Learn2Quit was developed by a team of clinicians, researchers and computer programmers with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo.

"Learn2QuitNY is based on an effective tobacco cessation treatment manual and guides clients step-by-step through the quitting process," said Dr. Christine Sheffer, professor of oncology and health behavior at Roswell Park, who leads the program's development team. "Many texts include links to detailed information on topics of concern such as weight gain while quitting, how to be around others who use tobacco, nicotine replacement therapy and more."

The program includes daily texts that support weekly goals.

Quit Coaches are also available seven days a week at 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487).

Quitline's many other services, including telephone support, online coach chat and self-help materials at nysmokefree.com.

Most New York State residents also are eligible to receive a free starter supply of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) through the mail, typically in the form of nicotine patches, nicotine gum or nicotine lozenges.

When used as instructed and in combination, NRT products can double or triple the odds for success.

Residents can enroll for the Learn2QuitNY program by visiting nysmokefree.com/text

