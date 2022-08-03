Two Injured in Crash on State Route 49 in Rome

Two people are being treated for injuries following a two-car crash in Rome, New York.

Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30am on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 on State Route 49.

According to a written release from the New York State Police 86-year-old Kenneth J. Ingerham of Clinton, New York was driving a 2009 Buick Lucerne "eastbound on (Route) 49 when he started to pass a 2006 Subaru Legacy, operated by (31-year-old) Ismael C. Velez from Rome, New York, who was also traveling eastbound in the passing lane. Ingerham started to pass Velez in the driving lane and abruptly made an unsafe lane change without utilizing a turn signal and swerved into the path of Velez, which led to Ingerham’s vehicle being struck by Velez at the driver’s side door."

The Rome Fire Department assisted at the scene ad Ingerham had to be extricated from the car by firefighters. Ingerham was complaining of chest pain at the time.

Velez complained of pain in his abdominal area.

Both Ingerham and Velez were brought to Saint Elizabeth's Hospital by Amcare Ambulance.

It is not believed that any other vehicles were involved. No other physical injuries were reported.

Witnesses, drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area at the time, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

