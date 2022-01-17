Wrong Way Crash In Rome Claims The Life Of A Woman
New York State Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash in Rome.
It happened on Sunday, January 16, 2022 on the Erie Boulevard exit ramp from Route 365 eastbound.
Police say 72-year-old Susan Caulfield of Schenectady was traveling the wrong way on the downtown Rome exit ramp leading to Erie Boulevard when she struck a car being driven by 55-year-old Kelly Larrivey of Liverpool. Police say Caulfield's 2017 Ford Explorer hit Larrivey's 2013 Volkswagen Jetta head-on.
Larrivey was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life threatening injuries.
Caulfield was not injured and a State Police drug recognition expert determined no drug or alcohol impairment was involved. As of this writing troopers have not released a possible cause as to why Caulfield was allegedly driving the wrong way.
A front seat passenger in Caulfield’s vehicle, 88-year-old Marjorie Larrivey, was taken to Rome Health where she was pronounced dead.
State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Rome Fire Department.
The investigation is continuing. Police have not indicated a possible cause of the crash or said if weather or road conditions were a factor in the accident.
At this time no charges have been filed.
[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]