Terrifying Video Shows the Moment a Car Crashes Through This Upstate Bakery

Luckily no one was seriously injured or killed after a woman accidentally crashed her car into a bakery in Clifton Park earlier this week.

According to the Times-Union, an 82-year-old woman mistook her car's gas pedal for her brakes while sitting in front of Dolce and Biscotti Fine Italian Bakery in Clifton Park on Tuesday, sending her 2010 BMW 528i barreling through the shop.

Dolce and Biscotti's owner Mary Baldi-Fron shared security footage of the incident on the shop's Facebook page, writing that they are so thankful that everyone, including the elderly driver, made it out okay.

"24 hours has passed since our bakery accident and we are even more amazed and grateful that my staff and I had many Guardian Angels watching over all of us," the shop wrote. "The attached video was retrieved today and shows how horrific this was for all. Thankfully, none of us, including the wonderful woman in the car received any serious injuries. The bakery can be rebuilt and we thank you all for your warm wishes, calls of support and kind comments. This mean so much."

The Times-Union reports that one customer sustained a minor injury to the arm, but that everyone else was miraculously unharmed.

Baldi-Fron thanked the community for coming together to support the shop after the incident. She said first responders and Quick Response came to the scene "almost immediately" to assist, and that New York State Troopers went above and beyond. Trooper Meghan Williams even went back to the shop multiple times throughout the night to check on the owners. The folks at Zachary's Pastry Shop in East Greenbush even came to the rescue, picking up orders for Dolce and Biscotti's customers that they could no longer fill.

Dolce and Biscotti will remain closed as they rebuild the shop.