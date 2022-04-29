Firefighters Battle Blaze At Mazzaferro’s Market In Rome

The Rome Police Department is requesting that everyone avoid the area of Mazzaferro’s Market on Ridge Mills Road.

The Rome Police and Fire Departments are dealing with a structure fire and traffic has been stopped.

The fire broke out just after 1:00 this afternoon, with flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.

The Lake Delta Fire Department is also on the scene.

We’ll keep you updated as we get more information.

