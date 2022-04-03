Rome Police Looking for Help from Public in Arson Investigation
Authorities are asking for help from the public in an arson investigation that is active following an incident on Saturday night.
The Rome Police Department says that officers and members of the Rome Fire Department responded at approximately 9:45pm on April 2, 2022 to a home located at 702 North George Street. The call was for a reported grass fire.
Through the course of their investigation police determined that two as yet unidentified men allegedly "doused the front porch of the residence with an unknown flammable substance, made a trail leading to the driveway, and then lit the trail on fire."
Investigators say the fire stopped at the grass and did not continue to the house and porch.
No injuries were reported.
The Rome Police Department is asking residents in the area to review surveillance video and report any suspicious activity to the Rome Police Department or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Likewise, anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact police.
Calls can be made to the Rome Police Department's Tip Line at: (315) 339.7744.
Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.