10 Dogs in Thruway Accident Saved by 2 Capital Region Teachers & Others [PICS]

There was a one-car accident on the Thruway near Canajoharie Friday morning where there were ten dogs involved. Passerbys jumped into action and not only got help for the humans, but they also corralled and saved ten dogs that were involved in the crash.

What Happened that Caused the Crash?

The accident happened around 7:15 am Friday when the Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department said that the driver veered into the passing lane. It happened on the New York State Thruway near Canajoharie. After the driver veered into the passing lane they overcorrected, hit the guard rail, and flipped.

Who Was Inside the Flipped Vehicle?

There were three adults and ten dogs that were inside the vehicle. All three people and many of the dogs were injured but fortunately none seriously. Quick thinking passersby jumped into action and chased down the loose dogs and puppies. They also helped to free some puppies inside the car. According to the Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department Facebook Page,

The vehicle was starting to smoke so they broke the window out and removed all the occupants. While doing this a dog ran down the side of the highway and they went and caught the dog and placed it in their vehicle. They then realized there was six puppies and an adult dog in the vehicle. The puppies were removed and put in another vehicle but the adult dog refused to come out. Arrangements were made to take the dogs to the Ayres Animal Shelter in Sprakers and they sent someone to the scene to assist getting the other dog out of the vehicle.

The Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department credit many good samaritans specifically two Schenectady teachers, nurses, law enforcement, and college professors. We do not know the good samaritans' names.

What Happened to All of the Dogs?

The owners of the dogs got four of them back. The two adults and two of the puppies. They left six puppies to recover. They agreed to have them adopted after they recover. This is according to the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Sprakers.

