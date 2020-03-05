10 Things You Should Know About Corona Beer (Not Corona Virus)

The Corona Virus has pointed unwanted attention towards Mexico's Corona beer over the last several weeks. That publicity has led to an increase in sales and an increase in rumors, as well. Here are 10 things you might not know about Corona beer.

Stupid Rumor

10. The 2020 report that 30% of Americans don't drink Corona because they feel it's associated with Corona Virus is false. While a PR firm did release these results, the question they asked in their survey was simply, "Do you drink Corona beer?" 30 percent of those 700 people surveyed answered "no" because they simply aren't Corona beer drinkers. In fact, the producers of Corona beer say U.S. sales are actually up by 5 percent over the last four weeks.

Corona Light vs. Corona Extra

9. Corona Light is a pale lager. Corona Extra is also a pale lager. The two beers have similar tastes, but the Extra version is said to have a richer flavor. Corona Light and Corona Extra's alcohol by volume is 4.5%

Guess Who Owns Corona

8. Corona beer brewed for the United States is owned by Constellation Brands. Constellation also owns the Mexican beer brands Modelo and Pacifico, along with Robert Mondavi wines. The company also owns Casa Noble tequila, High West whiskey and the Sweedish vodka, Svedka, as well as other brands. Domestically, Corona is produced by Grupo Modelo, which is owned by none other than...Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Glycol Whatginate?

7. Corona Light and Corona Extra contain barley malt, corn, hops, yeast, antioxidants (ascorbic acid), and propylene glycol alginate as a stabilizer, according to Sinebrychoff, a Finnish company owned by the Carlsberg Group. Glycol alginate is also used in salad dressings.

THAT was a Dirty Trick

6. A rumor in the 1980's that Corona beer actually contained human urine, was disproven. Some believe the cruel rumor was started by the makers of Heineken beer, although Heineken denies the charge.

And the Winner is...

5. Corona Extra is America's #1 imported beer. Modelo is #2, and Heineken is #3, according to Statista. Corona has been America's #1 imported drink every year since 1998 when it surpassed, you guessed it- Heineken.

The Little Corona and the Corona

4. Coronitas, are Coronas in smaller 7 oz. sized bottles. In some bars, especially Mexican themed, a Coronita beer is turned upside down into a Frozen Margarita which creates a drink called, Coronarita. The spelling of the two are actually pretty similar.

Every Beer Has a History

3. Corona beer was first brewed in 1925 by Cervecería Modelo on the tenth anniversary of the brewery, according to Wikipedia. In 1926, the brewery decided to package the beer in the clear glass quarter bottles we know today.

No More Need to Smuggle It In

2. Corona beer was not exported into the United States until 1976. Since then, it's now available in over 150 countries around the world. America consumes more Corona than any other country.

Not Just Any Wedge, It's a Corona Wedge

1. The tradition of sticking a lime or lemon wedge in the mouth of a Corona bottle to add tart and taste started not that long ago in Mexico. The reason for the wedge wasn't originally for taste. According to legend, It was actually done to keep flies in Mexico from getting into the open bottle and ultimately into the beer. As for limes, Corona announced in 2018 that they would soon be distributing their own brands of limes, Corona Extra branded limes. They introduced their version of the lime at food shows later that year.

Bonus Fact:

