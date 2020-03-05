Dunkin’ Donuts Giving Away Free Donuts Every Friday In March

Dunkin' Donuts is not backing down at all in the fast-food game.

According to CBS46, For the entire month of March, Dunkin’ is giving away one free classic donut with a purchase of any drink every Friday in March.

All you have to do is place an order directly through the Dunkin’ app, and go to any local DD location and get that free donut.

Dunkin's rewards program, DD Perks, gives customers points for purchases that can be used for free drinks, and now donuts. This isn't the first 2020 push for Dunkin Donuts just recently they announced that it would now be selling bacon for customers to try.