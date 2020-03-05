Winter’s Biggest and Brightest Supermoon Will Light Up The Sky Next Week

Monday night we'll see the biggest and brightest full moon of the winter season. It's called a supermoon.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The full moon on Monday will be the biggest and brightest of not only the winter but of the month of March as well, according to WGRZ.

"At this time of the year, the ground begins to soften enough for earthworm casts to reappear, inviting robins and other birds to feed-a true sign of spring."

That has given this specific supermoon the nickname of the "Worm Moon."

Other popular nicknames for the moon are the Crust Moon, the Crow Moon, the Lenten Moon and the Sleepy Moon.

Supermoons appear bigger and brighter in the sky and if you miss this one, don't worry, there will be two more this year -- one in April and the other in May.