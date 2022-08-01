Trash the wraps. More than 2,200 pounds of ready-to-eat meat wraps are being recalled over listeria concerns.

Rachael’s Food Corporation is recalling about 2,246 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap that may contain Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recalled wraps produced from July 15, 2022, through July 20, 2022, were shipped to stores in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. They have the establishment number “EST 34657” or “P34657” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Italian Style Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199, and 22200, and “Enjoy before” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22, and 08/03/22

7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “RACHAEL’S FOOD CORPORATION Italian Style Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199, and 22200, and “Sell Through” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22, and 08/03/22

7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Turkey Club Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199, and 22200, and “Enjoy before” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22, and 08/03/22

7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “RACHAEL’S FOOD CORPORATION Turkey Club Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199, and 22200, and “Sell Through” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22, and 08/03/22

7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199, and 22200, and “Enjoy before” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22, and 08/03/22

7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “RACHAEL’S FOOD CORPORATION Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap” and with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199, and 22200, and “Sell Through” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22, and 08/03/22

8-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Chicken Caesar Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199, and 22200, and “Enjoy before” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22, and 08/03/22

8-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “RACHAEL’S FOOD CORPORATION Chicken Caesar Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199, and 22200, and “Sell Through” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22, and 08/03/22

8-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “ALL TOWN CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199, and 22200, and “Sell Through” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22, and 08/03/22

The problem was discovered by FSIS after a routine product sample confirmed positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The good news is, that there have been no confirmed reports of anyone becoming sick from the recalled wraps.

Anyone with questions can contact Rachael’s Food Corporation at (413) 888-1629 or call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.

