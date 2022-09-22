TEMPORARY RAMP CLOSURE in Utica and New Hartford

A traffic advisory is in effect for the Oneida County city of Utica and the town of New Hartford, New York.

Weather permitting, the Campion Road ramp to Routes 5/8/12 northbound will be temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 7:00am to 12:00noon.

Photo Credit: Benjamin Furner, WIBX / TSM Photo Credit: Benjamin Furner, WIBX / TSM loading...

The temporary ramp closure is to facilitate paving operations on the ramp.

EXTRA CAUTION ADVISED

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Utica Regional Office says construction traffic signs and variable message signs (V.M.S.) will be in place to notify drivers of the closure and indicate detours where applicable.

Drivers are advised to slow down and use extra caution in the area. The NYSDOT says fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of a person's driver license.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Department of Transportation. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

