The New York State Department of Transportation is issuing a travel advisory for next week.

Beginning after rush hour on Monday improvements are being made to the State Route 825 Bridge in Oneida County.

Effective at 6:00pm on July 18, 2022 the State Route 825 Bridge over State Route 365 in Rome, New York will be closed to all traffic.

The ramp from State Route 825 southbound to State Route 49 eastbound will be closed as will the ramp from State Route 49 westbound to State Route 825 northbound.

As long as the weather allows, closures are scheduled to remain in place through the middle of September.

Detour routes are posted.

Drivers are strongly advised to slow down and use extra caution in work zones. The area covered by this closure is a designated work zone. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and, as the NYS DOT says, “Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

Construction in Central New York continues on the Route 8 Bridge Replacement project at the Route 5, 8, and 12 Interchange in New Hartford Utica. As a part of that project the bridge decks on the bridges carrying State Route 8 over Oneida Street are being replaced.

Culvert repair and replacement continues in Rome on Dewey Road near Wheeler Creek until further notice.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Department of Transportation.]

