A traffic advisory is in effect for the Village of Ilion beginning Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The State Route 5S exit ramp - eastbound - to State Route 51 in Ilion will be closed beginning at 7:00am on August 9, 2022.

The New York State Department of Transportation says that this closure in Herkimer County will facilitate the replacement of the bridge deck.

The closure is expected to remain in place through most of October 2022.

Signed detours will be in place with directions indicating alternative access to State Route 51.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and are reminded to drive responsibly in work zones.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Department of Transportation.]

