A Travel Advisory is in effect for the Oneida County city of Rome beginning on Wednesday until further notice.

Beginning on April 13, 2022 at 6:00am the ramp from Route 825 southbound to Route 49 westbound will be closed to traffic until further notice. It is estimated that the closure will be for approximately two months, but that is subject to change.

In a written release the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) says that a signed detour will direct drivers west on King Pin Lane to East Dominisk Street then to State Route 49.

A temporary traffic signal will be in place at the intersection of King Pin Lane and East Dominick Street.

Drivers on State Route 365 and River Road can expect traffic delays.

The NYS DOT says that the ramp closure and accompanying temporary detour are necessary for crews to replace the concrete deck. The detour is expected to remain in place for about two months along with the closure.

Signs will be placed along the detour route.

As always, drivers are asked to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Drivers are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding violations within work zones. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone may result in the suspension of a driver's license.

The most up to date travel information can be found by calling 511.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Department of Transportation. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Route 5 8 12 Construction in Utica, New York Route 5 8 12 Construction in Utica, New York

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mega Build The local non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds and provides bed to children in need, held a Mega Build at the Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Over 400 volunteers helped build 276 bed over three days!.

‘Basic Instinct’ Home For Sale It’s a home featured in one of the most iconic movies on the 1990’s. The 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct” starred Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone and the house in Carmel, California is on sale for a cool $29.6 million. Here's a photo gallery of the stunning property.

