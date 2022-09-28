A traffic advisory is in effect for the Oneida County City of Utica for September 28, 2022.

The City of Utica says that Oneida Street will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians between the roundabout and Hobart Street from 12:01AM to 11:59PM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

The closure is to accommodate the demolition of the building located at 1315 Oneida Street

Aerial-View-of-Oneida-Street-between-the-Roundabout-and-Hobart-Street-via-Google-Maps-September-2022 Aerial View of Oneida Street between the Roundabout and Hobart Street via Google Maps (September 2022) loading...

Many of the businesses in the surrounding area have been asked to closed as well.

In a written release the City of Utica states, "It is anticipated that these closures will only last the one day and that businesses and Oneida Street will be able to re-open on Thursday, September 29th."

1315-Oneida-Street-in-Utica-New-York-Photo-Credit-Google-image-captured-November-2021-via-Google-Maps-September-2022 1315 Oneida Street in Utica, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured November 2021) via Google Maps (September 2022) loading...

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Brian Thomas, the Commissioner of Urban and Economic Development at: (315) 792.0181.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the City of Utica. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

City-of-Utica-Advisory-09272022-Regarding-Temporary-Closure-of-Portion-of-Oneida-Street-September-2022 City of Utica Advisory 09272022 Regarding Temporary Closure of Portion of Oneida Street (September 2022) loading...

